Child falls out of 3rd story window of Ohio apartment building

A child fell out of a third-story window of an Ohio apartment building Sunday afternoon.

Ashtabula police were called to an apartment building on Ohio Ave just before 4:45 p.m. Sunday, CBS affiliate Cleveland 19 reported.

The child was taken to the hospital, according to CBS affiliate Cleveland 19.

Their age and condition are unknown at this time.