Is your child in elementary school in Carlsbad? Here's how zone changes may affect you

Superintendent of Carlsbad Schools Dr. Gerry Washburn said to alleviate overcrowding in elementary schools, a change in schools zones was needed.

The surge in population is a result of fossil fuel development around Carlsbad during the past 10 years, according to Washburn, leading to crowding especially in the elementary schools that serve the southern portion of Carlsbad.

The Carlsbad Board of Education voted 4 to 0 to approve changes . District 4 Board Member Kevin Miller was absent.

Washburn said the change in zones would most benefit Desert Willow and Cottonwood elementary schools, as the District prepares to build a new elementary school which could open in 2027.

Washburn said the southern Carlsbad elementary schools have experienced the largest growth in the district, and that the shifting of students would allow for some room at both schools for future school years.

“Until we can get a new elementary school built at the end of town. Then we can absorb that in a different way,” Washburn said.

Riverside Elementary and Ocotillo Elementary would see an uptick in students from the rezoning, while Sunset Elementary had limited options for increased enrollment.

Parents attended a rezoning meeting for elementary school students in the Carlsbad Municipal Schools on May 28, 2024. The school board approved the changes on May 30, 2024.

A look at the new elementary school zones

The zone map approved by the Board of Education places Desert Willow's new zone along a wide area of eastern, southern and southeastern parts of Carlsbad and Eddy County starting at U.S. Refinery Road to Black River Village and Whites City, according to the map.

Cottonwood's new zone borders Desert Willow's and Monterrey Elementary' s territory to the east and west of U.S. 62/180 and neighborhoods near near Hidalgo Road and the West Loop Road.

Monterrey's new boundaries start north along U.S. highway 285 and extend south, west and southwest to rural parts of Eddy County to the southwest near the Lincoln National Forest.

Ocotillo Elementary' s new school zone takes in parts of central Carlsbad near Texas Street and extends northeast near Lake Avalon.

The boundaries for Riverside Elementary are in north Carlsbad near Orchard Lane and Sunset Elementary' s new zone borders Riverside along U.S. 62/180 and Alvarado Street.

A new map passed by the Carlsbad Municipal Schools Board of Education on May 30, 2024 indicates new zones for elementary schools.

What's next?

Washburn said families affected by the changes would receive letters with details about any new school assignments.

“Our plan is to have it done in the next 10 days. At that point if parents want to do an out of zone request and talk about what their circumstances are, we’ll be able to look at those,” he said.

Carlsbad Municipal Schools superintendent Dr. Gerry Washburn thanked the board of education for passing rezoning changes for elementary schools to deal with overcrowding.

Washburn said if CMS has room for accommodations requests would be answered immediately.

“If we don’t clearly have room, what we will do is put those parents on a waiting list and see where our enrollment is at the first 10 days of school and if we can move the kid in there, we’ll move them in there,” he said.

Washburn said the new boundaries will be in place by the time the 2024/2025 school year starts on Aug. 5.

District 5 CMS School Board Member Trent Cornum asked patience for parents as the district deals with an increasing population.

“Plain and simple there’s just overcrowding and new schools that we’ve got to accommodate. Will do our best we can and our administration will do also,” he said.

