A 4-year-old boy drowned in the pool at Cramerton Mountain Club on Saturday, the Cramerton Police Department said.

Police were called to the country club at 5:39 p.m., Cramerton Police Chief Brad Adams said Monday.

Emergency personnel attempted to provide lifesaving care to the child, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No charges have been filed, but the matter remains under investigation, according to police.

The child was at least the third in Gaston County to drown in the last two months. On May 25, two children, both under the age of 10, drowned at a home on the 300 block of Ike Lynch Road north of Dallas.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Child drowns at Cramer Mountain Club