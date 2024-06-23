Child dies after ‘non-water’ incident at California water park

IRVINE, Cali. (KTLA) — A child died at a water park in Orange County on Saturday, authorities confirmed.

In a post to X, Irvine Police said officers and the Orange County Fire Authority responded to an incident at Wild Rivers Water Park in Irvine earlier Saturday.

Park officials said in a statement that a 12-year-old boy “experienced a non-water, but medical related incident” outside of a pool.

The boy was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

“Our hearts go out to the boy’s family and loved ones during this difficult time,” Wild Rivers’ statement read. “We ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”

No additional details were made available by Irvine Police or officials at Wild Rivers.

Wild Rivers Water Park was originally open from 1986 to 2011. The current iteration and location, at 10000 Great Park Boulevard, opened in the summer of 2022.

