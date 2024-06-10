A child dies from heatstroke every 10 days, feds say

Every 10 days on average, a child dies from heatstroke in a vehicle. It’s an alarming statistic from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

It happens mostly by accident when someone forgets the child is in the car.

With summer vacation underway, it’s a warning everyone needs to hear.

