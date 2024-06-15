Child dies from gunshot wound Friday evening in South Bend

SOUTH BEND — A child died Friday evening after a reported shooting in the 500 block of East Victoria Street.

At around 5:45 p.m. Friday, June 14, South Bend Police were called to the scene on the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile victim, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is currently investigating this as a homicide, and it remains an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or visit michianacrimestoppers.com to leave an anonymous tip.

