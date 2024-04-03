Child dies after fire rips through Florida apartment complex

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A child died after a fire ripped through an apartment complex in Altamonte Springs early Wednesday.

The Seminole County Fire Department said it received multiple calls about a fire at an apartment complex located at 857 Ballard Street around 1:23 a.m. Altamonte Springs is located about 11 miles north of Orlando.

Three minutes after the first 911 calls, crews arrived at the scene and saw the fire shooting through the roof.

The fire affected more than 12 units. Fire crews said one child died but they didn’t provide any more information about them.

Residents reported that there were no working smoke detectors in the units.

More than 70 firefighters were called to the scene to battle the blaze.

The Florida State Fire Marshall’s Office will investigate the cause of the fire.

The American Red Cross and Duke Energy are assisting residents.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.