Child dies days after Burnsville shooting, wounded father is suspect

A boy has died four days after he was shot last week in a Burnsville apartment, and his father is considered a suspected but remains hospitalized with his own injuries.

Burnsville police and its fire department were called to a shooting just before midnight Wednesday to reports of an adult and child who were shot in an apartment in the 13800 block of Echo Lake Drive, city Communications Director Carissa Larsen said.

The officers found the injured man and his son, and took them to HCMC in critical condition. The boy died from his injuries Sunday, Larsen said.

The case remains under investigation, but police suspect that the man shot the child and that he also shot himself. Larsen said the incident appears to have been a "domestic family issue" and noted that investigators are still working to determine the full circumstances.

"We don't know that the child was an intended target, and that's part of what is still under investigation," Larsen said, adding that other people were inside the apartment.