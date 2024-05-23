Child dealing with major injuries after fiery crash in Sacramento, CHP says

(FOX40.COM) — A child was taken to the hospital with major injuries on Thursday after a car crash near Watt Avenue led to the vehicle catching on fire, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP said around 3:30 p.m. that a man in his 30s was driving on State Route 51 near Watt Avenue when the vehicle traveled off the road and crashed into a pole.

3 dead, including suspect, following Rancho Cordova standoff

CHP said the vehicle became “fully engulfed” in flames following the crash.

Live Traffic

•FOX40 Live Traffic Map

•Weather News

The injuries to the driver are unknown at this time, CHP added. It is also unknown if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.

Caltrans said that drivers are asked to watch out for slow-moving traffic on Highway 51 around Madison Avenue due to the incident.

Images taken by a FOX40 News member at the scene show plumes of smoke rising by the roadway sign showing the distance for the Fulton Avenue, Auburn Boulevard, and Marconi Avenue exits.

In the images, the car on fire seems to be a black Volkswagen that resembles a Jetta or a Passat.

Caltrans said fire crews are on the scene attempting to put out the car’s flames and an estimated time of reopening is 8:30 p.m. as traffic on the roadway has been reduced to one lane. A detour has not been provided, Caltrans said.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.