Child dead after falling into water at Mesa's Lakeview at Superstition Springs complex

A child died after falling into the water at the Lakeview at Superstition Springs apartment complex in Mesa in the afternoon on June 11, police said.

The Mesa Police Department received a call reporting that a child had possibly fallen into a body of water surrounding an apartment complex. The caller said the child was still in the water.

When officers arrived on the scene, the child had been pulled from the water and a person was administering CPR. The officers took over CPR until fire and medical personnel arrived.

The child was transported to the hospital but was pronounced dead just after 2 p.m., officials said. Mesa police remained on scene to begin an investigation.

The child's name and age have not been released.

