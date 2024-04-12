Child brings loaded gun into St. Louis County school; father charged

MANCHESTER, Mo. – A police investigation is underway after a child brought a loaded gun into a St. Louis County school on Friday. The child’s father now faces a felony charge.

Prosecutors have charged Tony Fisher with one count of endangering the welfare of a child (creating a substantial risk) amid the investigation.

The investigation began Friday at Hanna Woods Elementary School in Manchester.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, the child notified a teacher at the school that there was a weapon in his backpack. The child said he noticed it on the way to school on a bus. The child told school officials that the gun belonged to his father and that he did not intentionally bring it to school, per court documents.

Later on, Fisher spoke with authorities and admitted that the .40 caliber handgun belonged to him, showing proof of a receipt at the school. Per court documents, he admitted to possessing the weapon the night before and placing it in the child’s backpack, leaving it there by mistake.

Authorities did not disclose any additional details as to why the gun ended up in a backpack.

A warrant was issued for Fisher’s arrest on Friday with a bond of $10,000, per Missouri court records.

