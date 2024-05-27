Child on bicycle hit, killed by alleged drunk driver

SULLIVAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A 12-year-old child riding a bicycle was fatally struck by a suspected drunk driver in a truck on Friday, May 24.

It happened just after 3:30 p.m. on County Road 681, near the intersection of Township Road 350, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

James Dwayne Taylor, a 55-year-old Ashland man, was headed south on County Road 681 when his Chevrolet Silverado truck hit the child while he was on his bicycle and headed in the same direction, according to the release.

The boy, identified as 12-year-old Tye David Miezejewski, of Sullivan, was flown to a hospital, where he died of his injuries, according to a Monday update from the state patrol.

Taylor was not injured. He was arrested at the scene on suspicion of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Charges are now pending against Taylor in Ashland County, according to the release.

