Child alone in store leads to man's neglect charge; IRCSO urges use of autism resources

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY −A 71-year-old man was arrested and charged with neglect when a 4-year-old autistic child in his care was found alone in a convenience store nearly a half-mile from his home, according to reports.

Deputies responding to the 43rd Avenue store Sunday was the fifth time in which law enforcement had been called about the child reported unattended while in the man's care, Indian River County Sheriff's Office officials said.

Court records show, James Oneal, of the 100 block of 45th Avenue, was charged with child abuse or neglect in his arrest roughly 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Sheriff Eric Flowers, along with sponsors and local representatives gather at the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office hangar, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, to unveil their autism awareness vehicle.

Occurring in April, it also coincided with Autism Awareness Month and Sheriff Eric Flowers said, "It's a good reminder that we have resources available."

"If you have someone in your life who has special needs, or who is wandering, if they're elderly, if they have dementia, Project Lifesaver is available," said Flowers. "A lot of our valuable resources get tied up on cases just like this."

From previous calls, deputies knew the child and returned him unharmed to the home from which he had wandered in a nearby neighborhood known as Stevens Park just east of the Trading Post convenience store off 43rd Avenue.

The store owner told deputies the child had only been in the store about 5 minutes before they arrived, according to the report.

The Florida Department of Children and Families was called to investigate, said Flowers.

Deputies called the child's mother who said she had left her two children to be watched by the man while she ran errands around 2 p.m. She said she suspected the boy got out through a back door left unlocked by Oneal.

Oneal told deputies he thought the boy was in the home with his brother and realized he was gone only minutes before they brought him back to the residence around 2:40 p.m.

Corey Arwood is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow @coreyarwood on X, email corey.arwood@tcpalm.com or call 772-978-2246.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Man charged with neglect when child found alone in store