Child Abuse Prevention Month kicks off with pinwheels and a call to action

Apr. 5—Thousands of children are abused and neglected in Kentucky every year, with Kentucky consistently ranking high when compared to other states.

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Madison and Clark Counties Executive Director Victoria Benge also reported that the number of Kentucky's child abuse fatalities increased last year.

She said there were 263 abused and neglected children in Madison County last year, down from 301 last year.

However, the executive director noted that number doesn't reflect the full scope of the problem.

"These numbers reflect substantiated cases, meaning there was enough evidence for the court to determine the abuse and neglect happened," she explained.

In recognition of those local cases, CASA plants pinwheels at Richmond Hall of Justice and Berea City Hall every year to illustrate the importance of showing up for children in the community.

Each of the 263 pinwheels represents one case from 2023, and each pinwheel symbolizes the happy childhood that each child should have, the executive director remarked.

The cities of Richmond and Berea, in partnership with the county, also jointly proclaimed April to be Child Abuse Prevention Month.

CASA is a direct way to impact local children, and while the organization currently has 90 volunteers serving 190 children, Benge noted that "CASA of Madison and Clark Counties is only providing a voice to 30% of the children who need us."

"I urge all citizens in Madison County to step up and do something to help these kids," Benge said.

Anyone interested in joining CASA as a volunteer would be able to bring ongoing guidance and stability to a child in the family court system.

While children can be moved anywhere in the state, their CASA "follows" them — no matter where they move or how their circumstances change. As long as they are in the system, they can depend on CASA to show up.

Benge explained, "Having a CASA volunteer really provides children just one consistent person that is going to show up through all this change in their lives. You can help change a child's story today."

More information can be found at https://madisoncasa.org or by calling 859-353-8608.