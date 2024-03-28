Child, 7, recovering after being shot on Duval Avenue, Houma Police report

A 7-year-old girl was injured when a gunshot went through the window of a Houma house and struck her Monday morning. The child was playing with her siblings Thursday.

Houma Police Department responded to a shooting at 651 Duval Ave. on March 25. Bullet holes remain in the front window. Neighbors said Thursday that between three and five gunshots rang out, waking them just after midnight.

Three neighbors said they woke from their sleep thinking that someone knocked on their doors. Looking outside her home, one woman thought it was kids playing a prank, because everything was quiet.

651 Duval Ave, which was fired upon Monday morning, March 25, just after midnight. A seven-year-old girl was struck in the shooting, and has survived.

"When I heard something, I thought somebody was banging on my door,” Debbie Galbreath said. “My brother thought somebody was banging on his window. Come to find out it was the gunshots that were echoing off the house, but we didn't see anything."

"My brother was mad," she added. "He thought it was kids playing jokes."

Nearby, the 7-year-old had been shot. According to a news release from the Houma Police Department, the child was rushed to a medical facility by family members for treatment prior to officers’ arrival.

The incident is still under investigation by the Houma Police Department.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Seven-year-old child shot on Duval Avenue, Houma Police seek suspect