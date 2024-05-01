Child, 14, killed in shooting at Augusta apartment complex

A 14-year-old is dead after a shooting Tuesday night at Cedarwood Apartments in Augusta.

Just before 8 p.m., Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to Cedarwood Apartments at 527 West Richmond Hill Rd. for shots fired, according to a news release.

When deputies arrived, they found a 14-year-old who died after being shot at least once, according to the release.

The child's identity has not yet been released.

"Investigators are currently on scene and no further information will be released at this time," according to a statement issued by the sheriff's office Tuesday evening.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: 14-year-old killed in Augusta apartment shooting