Chihuahua causes truck to crash into pole, Oklahoma cops say. Here’s how it happened

Police say a chihuahua is to blame for a truck crash early Thursday, May 9, in Oklahoma.

The driver crashed into a pole, police said. Photo by the Tulsa Police Department

Despite feeling chest pains himself, the driver told police he was concerned about his dog.

Police found the unresponsive pup with a laceration on its head in the pickup’s floorboard. Paramedics started treatment as other first responders attended to the driver.

“With a little love from the officers, the Chihuahua began moving,” police said in the Facebook post.

Both the driver and the dog were taken to a hospital but are expected to make a full recovery, police said.

