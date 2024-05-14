Chiefs’ Rashee Rice denies liability, seeks jury trial in two civil cases

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice denies liability and is seeking trials in two civil cases he faces.

FOX4 has obtained copies of court filings by his attorney.

The filings are routine in civil lawsuits. Both include claims of “general denial” of the accusations against him and a demand for a trial by jury.

Rice is named in two civil lawsuits seeking millions of dollars in damages for a crash in Dallas in late March.

Rice and another man, Theodore Knox, also face eight criminal charges for the high-speed crash.

Four others got hurt after Rice and Knox allegedly lost control of the luxury vehicles they were racing at high speeds, according to police.

Rice hit 119 miles per hour on a busy Dallas expressway.

