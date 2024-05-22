Chiefs rally shooting suspect speaks from jail

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of three men charged with murder for his alleged actions in the shooting at the end of the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade and rally is talking publicly for the first time, detailing not only what happened that day from his perspective, but a road map to his defense, and his message for the victims.

“I didn’t mean for none of this to happen – I’m truly sorry that woman had to lose her life,” Dominic Miller told FOX4’s Malik Jackson in an exclusive interview.

Miller faces four felonies in the shootout, including second-degree murder. Jackson County prosecutors allege his bullet killed Lisa Lopez Galvan.

Months after shooting, where is the “KC Strong” fund money?

The defendant showed remorse, and also stood by his actions. When FOX4 first asked about that day, Miller wanted to first address the Lopez Galvan family.

“First of all, I just want to say to the family of the woman who passed that day – truly apologize. None of this had to happen. To the family that lost a relative, I’m sorry, I know how it feels,” he said.

He also described the moments leading up to the shooting, and what went through his mind just before he pulled out his gun.

“I understand where I was, I understand how many people were there, I understand that there was kids around, but you also have to see it from my point of view. It was either die or defend yourself, and me personally, I’m not trying to die.” Miller said.

Miller has been in the Jackson County Detention Center for less than three weeks. The 18-year-old spent nearly three months in the hospital, recovering after he was shot in the back.

See the latest headlines in Kansas City and across Kansas, Missouri

It’s from the same detention center where Miller spoke with FOX4 about his actions on that day, February 14, 2024.



The beef that started this shootout, according to court documents, is because Lyndell Mays, who is also charged with second-degree murder, was staring down a teenager who was with Miller’s group, and the situation escalated.



“We told him – we said, ‘not right here, we not doing nothing right here.’ On everything I love, that’s what we told him, cause I know how many people was around. I knew where we was at, I know how many people was there. There was kids around, and his exact words was, ‘Nah, f*** that,'” Miler said.

The probable cause statement from police shows Mays confirmed to investigators that he pulled his gun first. That’s when Marques Harris was shot in the face.

“That’s my brother, like, I’ve known him since second grade. I can’t just sit there and watch him get killed right in front of my eyes,” he said.

Following that, mayhem.

“That’s that fight or flight situation; you either going to run and still get shot, or you either going to stand there and defend yourself. Because from what I know, Missouri has a stand your ground law,” he said.

Federal prosecutors say in total 12 people pulled guns – at least six people fired their guns.

Nearly 25 people were wounded. Lopez Galvan died.

Sister of Chiefs rally shooting suspect detained after outburst in court

Miller mentioned Missouri’s stand your ground law. The law says if a person feels a threat, real or perceived, there is no duty to retreat.

The law says actions have to be reasonable, and Miller is clear that his has a self-defense case. Eventually, the ultimate read on it could land before a jury.

FOX4 asked him if he could have the moment over again, would he do the same thing over again?

“The thing about that is when you in a fight or flight moment and you got three seconds to decide – two seconds to decide what you’re going to do – you can’t really… you can’t really explain what you’re going to do unless you’re in that situation. So, I couldn’t tell you if I would do the same thing over,” he replied.

We also pushed him on what he would say to people who say there were families there, there were kids there – people like Lopez Galvan who just wanted to enjoy their hometown team – what would he say to people who say he didn’t have to pull a gun?

WATCH: Advocate pens poem for Kansas City after Chiefs parade shooting

“The reason they was there is the same reason I was there. The reason they was there to have fun is the same reason I was there to have fun. I watched the whole playoffs; I watched the Super Bowl and I went to the Super Bowl parade just like they did,” Miller replied.

At the same time, the teenager says he deeply regrets that his actions cost Lopez Galvan her life.

“I pray for y’all literally every night – I just prayed about them last night. If I’m lying, I’m dying. I just prayed about her family last night,” Miller said.

As far as his physical recovery, Miller says he’s on his way to a full recovery.

FOX4 reached out to the Lopez Galvan family, and we are waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.