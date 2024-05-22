The City of Leesburg announced that Captain Joe Iozzi has been selected as the city’s new Chief of Police.

The city said Iozzi has gnarly three decades of working with Leesburg citizens, which made him a uniquely qualified leader for the position.

Chief Iozzi served as Bureau Commander of Uniformed Services and Special Services and Investigations and has helped Leesburg residents since 1994.

Ioxxi completed the FBI National Academy’s 281 Session, the Southern Police Institute’s 127 Administrative Officers Course at the University of Louisville, and the Florida Police Chiefs Association’s “Future Chiefs” seminar.

Chief Iozzi has been a command officer since 2014 and has provided direct supervision and management in personnel matters, department planning, training, policy creation, budgeting, and general department-related functions.

