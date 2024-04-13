Chief Platzer shares 2023 annual report findings

Port Huron saw a nearly universal decrease in crimes across the board in 2023, according to a new annual report.

Port Huron Police Chief Joseph Platzer presented the 2023 annual report to the city council on Monday. Compared to 2022 there was an 8% decrease in calls for service, from 29,872 to 27,493.

This decrease was mostly consistent when broken down by the types of calls. The department reported a 7.7% decrease in vehicle pursuits, a 19.5% decrease in auto thefts, a 21.5% decrease in larcenies and a 26.9% decrease in home invasions.

Mental health calls declined 2.8% between 2022 and 2023. Platzer said the department had also hired a law enforcement embedded licensed counselor in April 2023 who could follow-up on mental health calls when appropriate. The report states she went out on 391 calls in 2023.

Only a few categories saw an increase in offenses: homicides, which doubled from one in 2022 to two in 2023, and criminal sexual conduct reports, which increased from 54 cases in 2022 to 59 in 2023.

Platzer attributed the increase in sex offense reports to a growing awareness in the community of the offense.

"More crimes are being reported due to education and the decreased stigma," Platzer said. "We had more crimes reported to us through Child Protective Services."

Police made more traffic stops for driving under the influence in 2023, stopping 135 drivers in 2023 compared to 122 in 2022. Platzer attributed the change to an increase in officer vigilance for drunk drivers.

Among the most notable changes was a 46.1% decline in overdoses, from 102 in 2022 to 54 in 2023. This included a sharp decline in overdose deaths, from 12 in 2022, to three in 2023.

Platzer credited the decline in overdoses in part to the department's partnership with Odyssey House, a rehab program that provides recovery housing, and to the growing availability of Narcan to treat overdoses.

The report includes data on the use of the FLOCK cameras used to automatically read license plates. The cameras reportedly helped resolve 52 incidents in 2023.

Earlier this year the Marine City Police Department ended its use of the same cameras after the department said it was receiving too many false positive results. Platzer, however, said the license plate readers proved their worth. He cited a child kidnapping case in which the FLOCK cameras helped police locate a missing 4-year-old girl.

Platzer also used the presentation to highlight changes in the department's staff, including the hiring of four new officers, the retirement of Lt. Christopher Frazier after 26 years on the job, and the performance of the department's K9 officers, who were deployed 130 times in 2023 and won multiple awards at United States Police Canine Association competitions.

The entire 2023 annual report is available on the Port Huron Police Department's website at https://porthuron.org/departments/police_department/index.php.

