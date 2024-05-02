Chief Justice Sharon Kennedy honored at Butler County Law Day celebration

May 2—Elected officials, judges, attorneys and court employees throughout Butler County gathered Wednesday afternoon to honor Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Sharon Kennedy, a former Hamilton police officer and county domestic relations judge.

The event was part Law Day commemoration held annually May 1st to celebrate the rule of law and cultivate a deeper understanding of the legal system, according to the American Bar Association.

"Who would have thought that Butler County would have such an esteemed jurist? It is remarkable that she was once was just a Hamilton police officer, and now she is the top female and the top dog in law enforcement," said Melynda Cook Howard, president of the Butler County Bar Association.

Cook Howard said the bar association is working to revitalize the Law Day celebration and could think of "nothing better to celebrate than Sharon Kennedy."

Kennedy grew up in Colerain Twp. about five miles from the Fairfield border, graduating from Northwest High School, where the seed was planted to the legal profession. She received a bachelor's degree in social work from the University of Cincinnati in 1984 and graduated from University of Cincinnati College of Law in 1991.

She walked a beat in Hamilton and learned her way around a courtroom in Butler County as a law clerk, defense attorney and county domestic relations judge before election to the state's highest court as associate justice in 2012.

Kennedy wiped away tears at Wednesday's ceremony as she viewed the plaque that will be in the the lobby of the Butler County court wing on the second floor outside of domestic relations courtrooms.

"This is truly an honor to stand before you, and I am humbled by the recognition by the Butler County Bar Association," Kennedy said. "This day of recognition is not just a nod to my individual accomplishments, it is tribute to the remarkable community that helped me realize my full potential."