Chief Heather Beachy is stepping down from Cochranton Police Department

Mar. 20—COCHRANTON — After 17 years with Cochranton Police Department, including the last 12 as chief, Heather Beachy is stepping down from her position this week.

Friday is Beachy's last day as chief of the borough's police department. She submitted her resignation to the borough last month because she's moving from the area.

Though she may be leaving Cochranton, Beachy isn't leaving police work. She's taken another law enforcement position in North Carolina.

"I'm ready for some warmth — warmer weather," she said with a chuckle.

Born in this area, Beachy was raised in Moscow, Idaho, and came to Pennsylvania in 2005 via the state of Washington.

She first got into law enforcement as an officer at Shippensburg University in Pennsylvania before joining Cochranton's police department in 2007. She became a sergeant with the department in 2009.

In July 2012, Cochranton Borough Council named her chief of police force, taking over from Mike Phillips, who had retired.

The appointment made her the first woman police chief in the history of Crawford County.

"The town, the community, the people," Beachy said of what she'll miss about Cochranton. "The people are why I've been here. I love the community."

"My main goal (as chief) was to be community oriented and help the people — letting them know I was available for them," she said. "It's time for something new."

Cochranton Mayor Mark Roche, who oversees police operations in the borough, said the borough has started advertising to fill the chief's post as well as another full-time position as quickly as it can.

"We've been very pleased," Roche said of Beachy's tenure with the department both as an officer and as chief. "It's her opportunities and things. That was her move (to leave the department) which we have to respect.

"We've been lucky — as she kind of grew up (in experience) through the department," Roche continued. "It was an easy transition (each time) because she knew the community and the community knew her and her style."

The department is using several part-time officers on rotating shift basis for coverage, he added.

