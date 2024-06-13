Chief: Fayetteville police will be responsible for 911 calls on schools in city limits

The Fayetteville City Council received an update from Police Chief Kemberle Braden on what effect the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office's decision to remove officers from deputies in Fayetteville schools will have on the city.

During a special council meeting to vote on the budget Wednesday, members discussed Sheriff's Ennis Wright's recent announcement that his office will not renew the contract to provide school resource officers and crossing guards in the city of Fayetteville and the towns of Hope Mills and Spring Lake. As a result, the Fayetteville Police Department will be responsible for all calls and reports at schools in Fayetteville.

This decision, driven by other law enforcement obligations, staffing shortages and recruitment difficulties, was revealed in letters Wright sent to the police chiefs. On June 6, Wright held a closed-door meeting with representatives from Cumberland County Schools, and the chiefs and assistant chiefs from the effected police departments to discuss the change.

Discussion unfolds about SROs

Wednesday's budget meeting was the first opportunity City Council members had to discuss the outcome of closed-door meeting and to receive clarification from the Fayetteville police chief.

Braden said the decision means that all matters handled by the Sheriff's Office for more than 25 years at countywide schools — taking reports, responding to incidents, taking law enforcement action — would now fall under the jurisdiction of the Fayetteville Police Department if the school is in the city limits.

"If there was an incident that occurred in school— a B&E, if there was a fight, an assault, if there was a larceny — those would be things that the Fayetteville Police Department now have to respond to and accept responsibility for taking that report and investigating those crimes," Braden said.

Councilman Mario Benavente asked if school property belongs to the county, and Braden said property records indicate that it does.

Sheriff's office 'backs out' of contract

Benavente then asked about the process for the city of Fayetteville to submit a proposal to the county to provide SROs.

"It's the responsibility of Cumberland County Schools to provide security within those schools," Braden said.

The Fayetteville police chief said that the Board of Education will need to determine who it wants to contract with to provide security at schools in city limits this upcoming school year.

Braden said that clarification is needed to fully understand the responsibilities of school resource officers. He said that if there were a 911 call after hours, the Sheriff's Office would have previously responded and taken the report. After July 1, that responsibility "squarely falls on the shoulders of the Fayetteville Police Department."

Assistant City Manager Jeffrey Yates said a meeting will take place next week to discuss the different options the Board of Education could consider, including uniformed private security.

"Please clarify that because I've been reaching out to school board members to understand what their process is, and they've basically made it clear that we would have to submit some kind of proposal to them for services," Benavente said.

Benavente later posed a rhetorical question for people to consider: If the health department and social services were to "turn off tomorrow," would the city be so quick to clean up the county's mess and cover all of that cost?

"I'm pretty sure we wouldn't," Benavente said. "I'm really curious why, in this instance, we are so quick to throw away all of the conventional wisdom that the county has (its) responsibilities, and the city has our responsibilities. We should be telling those county commissioners they need to hire some rent-a-cops, at this point, because that's what the private schools do ... they don't have cops in classrooms and they're doing just fine."

How will this impact city crime rates?

Councilman Deno Hondros asked the chief if 911 calls would go through the city or county dispatch.

"Again, no matter whether we choose to provide SROs ... we're still responsible for any incidents, crimes and other things that happen within the school," Braden said.

"That's the point, chief," Hondros said. "My point is up until July 1 ... for however long it's been, the Sheriff's Office has been responding ... to calls on school property, not only during school hours but even after hours."

"Correct," Braden said. "Any call that comes in from Cumberland County Schools will be routed to our 911 center for dispatch by the Fayetteville Police Department."

Hondros said that he wanted to be clear that whether the city gets into the SRO business or not, it will have budgetary and manpower implications.

It will also affect crime rates in the next couple of quarters once school is in session, as school fights and incidents will now be reported by the city rather than the Sheriff's Office, the police chief said.

"Any incident that occurs on that school property will go towards the (crime) numbers that go to council on a quarterly basis," Braden said.

What happens next?

Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Jensen said that Cumberland County Schools needs to tell the city what the school system needs and wants before any decisions can be made by the council.

"We're going to a party that we haven't been invited to," Jensen said. "What I cannot agree with is that we have our law enforcement officers being crossing guards ... I think there is a lot of different avenues for crossing guards."

Braden recommended that the county employ crossing guards rather than have police officers take on the role.

Benavente asked that the council explore the types of law enforcement incidents at schools in Fayetteville, Hope Mills and Spring Lake to determine how necessary it is to have an SRO at each school and for a better understanding of "what we're really budgeting for."

"If and when an incident occurs that is dangerous, weapons involved, you pick up the phone and call 911 like anywhere else," Benavente said. "We're going to have a conversation about what we're going to propose, but there's going to be some education amongst, I think, the City Council about the school-to-prison pipeline, what that means ... to say that we're going to do a one-for-one exchange of putting those officers in front of our children is a huge question mark that no one here should assume has already been answered."

Reporter Lizmary Evans covers growth and development for The Fayetteville Observer. You can reach her at LEvans@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Fayetteville police to be responsible for school calls in city limits