Chief Balderrama announces Operation ‘Gridlock’ results by Fresno Police

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama is announcing Friday the results of Operation “Gridlock” an investigation into one of Fresno’s most violent street gangs.

Balderrama, along with representatives from federal and state law enforcement, will be hosting a joint press conference on Friday to detail what happened.

Officials say the cooperative investigation began at the end of of 2023 and involved over 10 different law enforcement agencies.

According to officials, they served search and arrest warrants on Thursday resulting in the arrest of numerous violent gang members, and the seizure of multiple illegal firearms, ammunition, and drugs.

