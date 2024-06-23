Chief of Attorney General's Office criminal division to lead fake electors case

As the chief of the criminal division of the Arizona Attorney General's Office, Nick Klingerman doesn't normally find himself in court.

One of the state's top prosecutors, Klingerman joined Attorney General Kris Mayes's office to serve in an administrative role in 2023.

But Klingerman is personally leading the prosecution of Arizona's fake electors.

All 18 defendants in the case have pleaded not guilty. A grand jury indicted the defendants, 11 Arizona Republicans — the fake electors — and seven top Trump aides, in April. All face nine felony counts, including conspiracy, forgery and fraud.

Pre-trial court dates set before the November election are likely to move, and Klingerman said trials would likely not begin until 2025.

AZ fake electors: With all defendants arraigned, the fake electors case moves to next phase

Klingerman said it was important for him to take the lead in the courtroom because the case is so significant.

"I felt like as the leader of the criminal division, given the importance of the case, and the attention, that I needed to be the one that was overseeing what we are doing," he said.

Klingerman acknowledged it would be a complex prosecution, requiring massive amounts of time and resources.

"The ultimate goal at the end of the day is to make sure we are upholding Arizona's laws and Constitution," KIingerman said.

He said protecting the integrity of Arizona's elections is a priority for the Attorney General's Office.

"I know my agents have spent tens of thousands of hours investigating elections cases," Klingerman said. "And their results have been that our elections are safe and secure."

Klingerman would not say whether the case could be broadened to include more charges or defendants but confirmed his office was still conducting investigations.

"I don't want to say that there won't be any additional defendants; I just can't say," Klingerman said.

Klingerman said it was an honor to carry out the prosecutions himself.

"I can't imagine anything more rewarding than working for the state," he said.

Reach the reporter at jjenkins@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Nick Klingerman to lead prosecution in fake electors case