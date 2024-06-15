From chickens to foxes, here's how bird flu is spreading across the US

A bird flu outbreak that has infiltrated six continents and is wreaking havoc in U.S. farms is among a group of avian influenza flu viruses first described in Italy in 1878 as a "fowl plague."

This outbreak, from a strain that emerged among poultry flocks and wild birds in Europe in the fall of 2020, has been the most pervasive in the U.S. and Europe. Once the highly contagious strain – H5N1 – was identified, it quickly began spreading across Europe and into Africa, the Middle East and Asia. By October 2022, it had been declared the largest avian flu epidemic ever in Europe.

As it spread around the world, it forced the deaths of tens of millions of chickens and turkeys and has killed or sickened thousands of birds, as well as land-based mammals and marine mammals. For now, the risk to people remains low, but the longer it lingers, researchers say, the risk increases that it could evolve into a virus that has greater impact on human health.

Here are some of the key events in the transmission and spread of the virus.

May – July 2021

Wild fox kits at a rehabilitation center in the Netherlands test positive for the virus during an outbreak in wild birds.

Virus found in great skuas – a type of seabird – on Fair Isle, Scotland.

November – December 2021

H5N1 first detected in North America, in poultry and in a great black-backed gull in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Four ducks harvested by hunters North and South Carolina test positive for the virus, the first bird flu infection among wild birds in the U.S. since 2016.

January – February 2022

Diseases of chickens and other poultry are the focus of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Southeast Poultry Research Laboratory in Athens, Georgia.

April – September 2022

Fall 2022

Virus reported in more than two dozen mammals, including a black bear and Kodiak bear in Alaska, and in grizzly bears in Montana and Nebraska, and in a mountain lion.

Two poultry workers in Spain diagnosed with the virus.

2023

Bird flu spillover into mammals continues. Several human cases reported internationally.

Endangered California condors are among the species that contracted the H5N1 bird flu. More than a dozen died before the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service oversaw development of a vaccine that was successfully used to treat them.

March – April 2024

May 2024

Michigan dairy farm worker tests positive for the virus, with conjunctivitis symptoms.

Infection reported in another farm worker in the U.S., and this time the patient has respiratory symptoms, which healthcare researchers find more concerning. It's the fourth reported human case, the third by exposure to dairy cows.

