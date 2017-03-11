Chicken Sashimi Is Trending and It's One Trend You Shouldn't Get on Board With











Eating raw fish is one thing. But raw chicken? We’ll pass.

You May Also Like: 6 Healthy Food Swaps That Taste So Good You'll Never Go Back









As gross and unhealthy as it sounds, the notion of cooking raw chicken only to a medium-rare level (like steak and other red meats) is trending on social media and while we don’t endorse the idea, it's not all that uncommon in Asian countries to eat chicken sashimi style. For starters, chicken that is not fully cooked all the way through is known to up your risk for salmonella, a bacteria that can make you incredibly sick—think diarrhea, fever and cramps that can last anywhere from a few days to a week.

Not only does half cooked chicken look totally unappealing, we can’t even imagine what it would taste like. We've reached out to experts for further info and will update the post when we hear back.



