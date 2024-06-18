Chicken Ranch resort shares 2 updates — including big burger name — before grand opening

Chicken Ranch Casino Resort in Jamestown has announced two big updates, enhancing its offerings and opening to the public. The news includes the addition of an eatery that’s a first in the Central Valley and foothills.

The resort has begun accepting online reservations for a soft opening starting July 15. This early access allows guests to experience the resort before its full and official grand opening in fall 2024.

Reservations can be made at tinyurl.com/chickenresort for the resort’s 175 guest rooms and 22 suites. Guests are also welcome to explore the gaming floor of more than 100,000 square feet, with all-new slot machines and table games.

The Paul’s choice hamburger at Wahlburgers.

New restaurant from famous family

Beyond its accommodations, the resort has also expanded its dining options with a new addition.

Wahlburgers, the burger chain founded by actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their chef brother Paul, has joined the resort’s culinary lineup. The restaurant will open its doors alongside the resort’s soft opening.

Wahlburgers gained popularity not only for its food but also for its star-studded ownership. The chain had a 10-season reality show on A&E.

This location is its fourth in California and first in the Central Valley.

“This partnership aligns perfectly with our vision of creating a premier destination for entertainment and dining in central California,” said Lloyd Mathiesen, Chairman of the Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians, in a news release. “Wahlburgers’ reputation for quality and excellence complements our commitment to providing an exceptional experience for our guests.”

In addition to Wahlburgers, the resort offers a restaurant, bars and a coffee shop which will all open on its July date.