Chicken-fighting event results in 14 arrests in Kentucky
Fourteen people were arrested in connection with an alleged organized chicken-fighting event last weekend in Casey County, Kentucky State Police said.
State troopers responded to a call around 12 p.m., May 5, about the event happening at a property along KY-837 in Bethelridge, about 100 miles southeast of Louisville. Once they arrived, investigators found a caged area "with seating around it for spectators, several injured chickens, and a concessions area on the property," according to a news release by KSP.
Police noted in the release that Bethelridge residents Leo Harris, 59, and Christopher Harris, 39, were arrested and charged with cruelty to animals in the second degree and brought into custody at the Casey County Detention Center.
Twelve additional Kentucky residents were charged with cruelty to animals in the second degree:
Steven Wesley, 35, Science Hill
Tiffany Robinson, 35, Liberty
Brandon Mounce, 39, Lancaster
Randall Emerson, 49, Bethelridge
Kaleb Chansler, 33, Middleburg
Ronald Sharp, 47, Russell Springs
Dormas Bullock, 72, Eubank
Jeffrey Owens, 53, Stanford
David Bradshaw, 65, Bethelridge
Patrick Harris, 30, Liberty
Dakota Ford, 29, Salvisa
Janafer Denson, 39, Crab Orchard
According to KSP, the case remains open and is being investigated.
This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky chicken-fighting event results in 14 arrests