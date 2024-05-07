Chicken-fighting event results in 14 arrests in Kentucky

KSP

Fourteen people were arrested in connection with an alleged organized chicken-fighting event last weekend in Casey County, Kentucky State Police said.

State troopers responded to a call around 12 p.m., May 5, about the event happening at a property along KY-837 in Bethelridge, about 100 miles southeast of Louisville. Once they arrived, investigators found a caged area "with seating around it for spectators, several injured chickens, and a concessions area on the property," according to a news release by KSP.

Police noted in the release that Bethelridge residents Leo Harris, 59, and Christopher Harris, 39, were arrested and charged with cruelty to animals in the second degree and brought into custody at the Casey County Detention Center.

Twelve additional Kentucky residents were charged with cruelty to animals in the second degree:

Steven Wesley, 35, Science Hill

Tiffany Robinson, 35, Liberty

Brandon Mounce, 39, Lancaster

Randall Emerson, 49, Bethelridge

Kaleb Chansler, 33, Middleburg

Ronald Sharp, 47, Russell Springs

Dormas Bullock, 72, Eubank

Jeffrey Owens, 53, Stanford

David Bradshaw, 65, Bethelridge

Patrick Harris, 30, Liberty

Dakota Ford, 29, Salvisa

Janafer Denson, 39, Crab Orchard

According to KSP, the case remains open and is being investigated.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky chicken-fighting event results in 14 arrests