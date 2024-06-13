Chicken coup: Fight over chicken cage legislation may ruffle final day of General Assembly

The home life of egg-laying hens is back up for debate at the Rhode Island General Assembly Thursday and on the agenda in the frantic final legislative day of the year.

A campaign to ban traditional battery chicken cages led to a memorable State House standoff in 2015 – which was blamed for an abrupt end to lawmaking that year – and then three years later to passage of a law requiring extra space for hens to move around.

But the 2018 bill gave farmers until July 1, 2026, to comply, a date that at the time seemed impossibly far off, but is now causing anxiety at the lone commercial egg producer in the state who would be affected.

Republican-backed legislation in the House and Senate seeks to push the deadline back even further, to 2034 in an initial proposal and now 2030 in a potential compromise slated for votes Thursday.

"This will impact the only commercial egg-producing farm in Rhode Island, which is in my town and is also the biggest employer in my town," House sponsor of H 7946 Rep. Michael Chippendale of Foster said in March committee testimony.

"When this bill passed with this deadline ... you heard my pleas for the impact on employment and cost," he said. "You heard my eloquent arguments regarding the fact that egg-laying hens in these types of facilities are healthier than free-range hens in the longer run."

Animal welfare groups, not surprisingly, disagree and called the proposed delay backsliding on progress towards a more humane food system.

"Delaying the transition to cage-free housing would prolong unnecessary animal suffering," Conor Lamkin, assistant policy council for The Humane League, wrote in committee testimony. "The current standard practice of confining egg-laying hens in cramped cages denies them the opportunity to engage in natural behaviors, leading to immense physical and psychological distress."

The farm at the center of the chicken clash – in 2015 and today – is Little Rhody Farms of Foster.

Back in 2018, Little Rhody owner Eli Berkowitz said it would cost around $800,000 to transition his egg farm into something that would comply with the new hen space requirements.

When or if it goes into effect, the cage law would ban housing chickens "in a manner that prevents the animal from turning around freely, lying down, standing up or fully extending the animal's limbs."

Bob Goldberg, lobbyist for the U.S. Humane Society, argued that the eight years Berkowitz had been given to replace his cages was long enough.

"Little Rhody Farms has done nothing to come into compliance but to defy the Assembly and come back ... and ask for another 10 years," Goldberg told the House Corporations Committee.

The legislation was slated for a House floor vote Thursday and Senate committee vote.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI General Assembly debating chicken cage ban legislation