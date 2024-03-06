Chickasha bridge could be named in honor of Ada Lois Sipuel Fisher

Mar. 6—A bridge in Chickasha could be named in honor of a local Civil Rights hero.

On Monday the Chickasha City Council approved a resolution to request the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority name the bridge located on I-44 over the Washita River in honor of Ada Lois Sipuel Fisher.

Fisher fought against segregation to study law at the University of Oklahoma as a Black woman in the 1940s. She challenged the segregation policies at the university in a legal battle that went all the way to the Supreme Court. After earning her master's degree at OU, she began practicing law in her hometown in 1952, according to the African American Registry.

The city's resolution acknowledges that Fisher was a pioneering figure in breaking down racial barriers. She was the first Black student admitted to the university and paved the way for desegregation in Oklahoma's higher education system.

"Throughout her life, she continued to be an influential civil rights activist, educator and leader in her community" ... "The City of Chickasha recognizes the importance of preserving and celebrating the legacy of Ada Lois Sipuel Fisher for future generations," the resolution said in part.

The resolution will be sent to the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority for their consideration.