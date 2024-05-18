Chickasaw National Recreation to reopen Flower Park

SULPHUR, Okla. (KFOR) — As Sulphur continues to recover from the devastating tornado that struck the area on April 27, the Chickasaw National Recreation Area will be reopening the Flower Park on Sunday, May 19 at noon.

The community of Sulphur and the park were both damaged by the tornado and heavy flooding. The National Park Service crews have been actively working on restoring and opening areas of the park for visitation again.

The Sulphur Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a community event that will be held from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on May 19 at the Flower Park in order to help clean up the park from small debris and brush.

If you’re interested in participating it is advised to wear sturdy shoes, long pants, and to bring work gloves if available.

“We are thrilled to announce the reopening of Flower Park, one of our most prominent public areas,” stated Acting Superintendent Devon Bradley. “While there is still ongoing work being done, the primary hazards have been addressed, and we are eager to welcome visitors back. Please be aware there are a few sections in Flower Park that still require attention, so we kindly ask everyone to avoid those blocked-off areas.”

The open areas of the park are as listed:

Flower Park

Cold Springs Campground

Central Campground

Buckhorn Campground Loops A, B, C and D

Buckhorn boat launch, courtesy dock, fishing dock, and picnic areas

Most of the Platt Historic District that is east of U.S. Route 177, including Southeast and Northeast Perimeter Drive, all trails east of the highway, the Travertine Nature Center, and Little Niagara

Guy Sandy courtesy dock, fishing dock, and boat launch.

The Point courtesy dock, fishing dock, boat launch, picnic areas, and campground.



The closed areas of the park are as listed:

Most of the western portion of the Platt National Park Historic District, including: Rock Creek Campground Veterans Lake Bromide Pavilion and Picnic Area Bromide Overlook Black Sulphur Springs Walnut Grove

Eagle Bay

Breezy Point and Post Oak Roads

Bluestem Prairie

All areas marked as closed with physical barriers such as gates, traffic cones, flagging tape, and sandwich boards

It is asked by the Chickasaw National Recreation Area to please respect the current closed areas of the park and to also be aware of any unknown hazards that may still exist. Be aware of short traffic delays and trail closures as crews are still actively working on both the open and closed areas of the park.

The park staff will continue to post through social media and the park website with up to date information. You can visit the parks website by clicking here, or Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram.

