Chick-fil-A testing a new Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich at select locations: Here's what's in it

Spring has sprung at Chick-fil-A and the company is celebrating by testing out a new sandwich and introducing a new seasonal beverage.

The fast food chicken chain announced Thursday it is testing the Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich exclusively in participating restaurants in Raleigh, North Carolina, for a limited time while supplies last.

The sandwich features a boneless breast of chicken served on a toasted cross-cut pretzel bun with green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, soft seasoned cheddar cheese, strips of applewood smoked bacon and a Creamy Dijon Mustard Sauce on the side, according to a news release from the company.

The sandwich will be available beginning Monday, April 8. For those wondering if or when the sandwich will eventually be available nationwide, Chick-fil-A says it "regularly utilizes feedback from culinary tests when deciding whether a new offering will be available nationwide in the future."

Chick-fil-A announced Thursday it is testing the Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich exclusively in participating restaurants in Raleigh, North Carolina, for a limited time while supplies last.

Chick-fil-A also introduces Cherry Berry seasonal beverages

According to the news release, the Cherry Berry beverage line provides a "vibrant pop of mixed berry flavors, perfectly sweet and refreshing to welcome the warmer weather that comes with spring."

The Cherry Berry line of beverages will also be available beginning April 8, and it features:

Cherry Berry Sunjoy: Combines Chick-fil-A Sunjoy (lemonade mixed with sweet tea) with cherry, blueberry and cranberry flavors for a refreshing taste

Cherry Berry Lemonade: A mix of classic Chick-fil-A lemonade and cherry, blueberry and cranberry flavors

Cherry Berry Iced Tea: Mixes classic iced tea with cherry, blueberry and cranberry flavors

Cherry Berry Frosted Lemonade: Combines Chick-fil-A lemonade and vanilla ice cream with cherry, blueberry and cranberry flavors

Chick-fil-A announced Thursday it is launching the Cherry Berry line of seasonal beverages, available nationwide starting April 8.

"Since introducing seasonal beverages in 2017, our guests have shown continued enthusiasm for new flavors and variety, especially bright, sweet beverages that sit so well alongside our classic menu items," said Allison Duncan, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, in the news release.

Gabe Hauari is a national trending news reporter at USA TODAY. You can follow him on X @GabeHauari or email him at Gdhauari@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chick-fil-A testing Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich at select locations