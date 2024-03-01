Chick-fil-A tells customers to throw away sauce due to allergy concerns. What we know

Chick-fil-A has notified customers to throw away any Polynesian sauces they may have at home.

Here's what we know about the company announcement released Thursday evening and on its website.

Chick-fil-A urging customers to discard Polynesian sauce

Chick-fil-A is asking customers who took home Polynesian sauces between Feb. 14 and Feb. 27 to throw them away.

Why should you throw away Chick-fil-A Polynesian sauce?

The "Polynesian sauce dipping cups may contain a different sauce that includes wheat and soy allergens," the company said via email.

What has Chick-fil-A done with the Polynesian sauces?

"We have discarded all impacted Polynesian sauce dipping cups at the local restaurant and confirmed no other dipping sauces or 8-ounce bottles are impacted," the restaurant said.

Are any other Chick-fil-A sauces affected?

No. Only the Polynesian dipping cups may contain a different sauce that contains wheat or soy.

Contact Chick-fil-A with any questions

Customers with questions should call Chick‑fil‑A CARES at 1 866‑232‑2040.

How many dipping sauces does Chick-fil-A have?

According to its website, Chick-fil-A offers seven different dipping cups. Five flavors are available in 8-ounce bottls:

Dipping cups Chick-fil-A Polynesian Honey mustard Garden herb ranch Zesty buffalo Barbeque Sriracha Honey roasted BBQ (this is a packet instead of dipping cup)



8-ounce bottles Chick-fil-A Polynesian Garden herb ranch Barbeque Honey mustard



Chick-fil-A locations in Florida

According to Chick-fil-A's website, there are 246 Chick-fil-As in Florida.

