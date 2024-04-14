Chick-fil-A in Palm Springs denigrates the city’s values

I am writing to express my strong opposition to the proposed development of a new Chick-fil-A restaurant in our community. While I acknowledge the popularity of their food, I believe the company's history of anti-LGBTQ+ practices is incompatible with the values of inclusivity and equality we strive for in Palm Springs.

Chick-fil-A has a well-documented history of supporting organizations opposed to LGBTQ+ rights. In the past, the company has donated to groups classified as anti-LGBTQ+ hate groups. While they claim to have shifted their focus in recent years, the lack of a clear commitment to LGBTQ+ inclusion raises concerns. They did not establish any criteria for corporate donations that would rule out future contributions to groups criticized as anti-LGBTQ.

Our community thrives on diversity and celebrates all individuals, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity. Allowing a business with a history of discrimination to establish itself here sends a message that these values are not truly respected. Palm Springs is a popular tourist destination known for supporting a diverse community and we must live up to these values.

Furthermore, spending money at Chick-fil-A directly contributes to their financial resources, which could potentially be used to support anti-LGBTQ+ causes in the future.

Jim Gray, Palm Springs

Chick-fil-A has history of fighting LGBTQ+ community

Re: “Chick-fil-A eyes Palm Springs location, draws criticism over prior anti-gay-marriage stance.” Palm Springs’ Mayor Bernstein is quoted as saying, "I want to be clear that while I may not agree with others' political views, I do not want to violate anyone's rights by denying a land use entitlement based on the political beliefs or contributions of the applicant."

Opposition to Chick-fil-A is not about "political views." Opposition to Chick-fil-A is about basic "equality and human rights." They have a long history of fighting for the LGBTQ community not to have the same rights as our neighbors.

Think about it. In Palm Springs of all places?

Clark Woodford, Palm Springs

Why I prefer Bidenomics

I would like to respond to the letter in which a writer asked if anyone actually preferred the Biden economy over the Trump economy. To answer that question, one needs to provide a recap of where we were as a nation at the end of the Trump administration. Due to Trump’s incompetent response to the COVID pandemic, financial markets had tanked, and the stock market incurred heavy losses affecting people’s savings and retirement accounts. People lost their jobs and were being evicted from their homes. The supply chain was so disputed, people began hoarding toilet paper.

When Biden was elected, his first job was to stop the financial bleeding and stimulate the economy, which he did through legislative efforts, some garnishing bipartisan support. Sound fiscal policy under President Joe Biden prevented the inevitable recession that most economists predicted. The Dow Jones and the Nasdaq rose from the ashes of Trump’s dismal fiscal policies and are now at record highs, while unemployment is at record lows. Because we still are experiencing the disruption of the supply chain, especially in connection with gas prices, inflation is still with us, but is decreasing gradually. Trump’s economy may have provided hefty tax cuts that benefited the very rich, who don’t need them, but I prefer Bidenomics.

Franc Martarella, Rancho Mirage

Be angry at the cost of gasoline

Why aren’t we furious about the price of gasoline? It keeps going up and up and no one seems to be angry. Do you realize there are over 31 million registered vehicles in California? With an increase of $1 per gallon and using 10 gallons per week, we are giving the oil companies, over $300 million per week for free. For the big number people that would be $15 billion per year! What can we do about this? Apparently, nothing. Who is responsible? We elect them every year. We elect men and women to serve the people in the State Assembly and State Senate. Every four years we elect a Governor.

They aren’t doing anything to stop this legal theft. It doesn’t matter if you like them or not. They must be held accountable. Come November – vote for someone else. Do not vote for the incumbents. Vote for leaders who are willing to solve the problem of ridiculously high gas prices. While they are at it, electric rates. St. George, Utah has very little solar power: electric rates are 7 cents per kilowatt. Southern California Edison starts at 33 cents and goes to 43 cents. Why is there no outrage? Come November – vote for someone different!

Richard Clapp, Cathedral City

Biden’s attempt to pay off student loans

In the old days, politicians used to buy votes with a glass of beer at the nearest bar. The practice of buying votes has gone up, a lot. Biden has already bought the votes of 3.2 million college loan debtors to the tune of $146 billion, with my tax dollars and forgiven 4 million loans. Now Biden is seeking votes by proposing to pay off some or all of the student loans of another 37 million debtors. Some previous efforts to do this by Biden have been thwarted by the Supreme Court, but he is at it again. Thwarters, keep up the good work.

M. David MacFarlane, Palm Desert

A two-party system means perspectives from both sides

Thank you, Desert Sun for actually publishing honest comments about President Trump in the Opinion section. I was ready to cancel my subscription if I read one more negative comment. We need a two-party system to make equal judgment calls and with so much hate I think it is time for anger management classes for both parties.

Unite this wonderful country and stop destroying her.

Kay Hillery, Indian Wells

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Chick-fil-A in Palm Springs denigrates the city’s values