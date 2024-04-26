Chick-fil-A opening next week could create pandemonium in Parsippany with huge crowd

Five years ago, nearly 500 people lined up at the Briarcliff Commons mall in Morris Plains by 5 a.m. for a little breaded chicken. Not just any breaded chicken, of course. The crowd turned out for the debut of Morris County's first Chick-fil-A, the chain restaurant sensation known for its devoted fanbase.

So Parsippany residents may want to anticipate a rare morning traffic delay on westbound Route 46 come 6:30 a.m. next Thursday, May 2, when Chick-fil-A is due to open its second Morris location. Morning commuters are used to heavy vehicle volumes heading east to New York. The question is, how many people can't wait until lunch to "Eat Mor Chikin," as the company slogan goes?

A news release announcing the opening said the restaurant would bring 115 jobs to Parsippany and would participate in the Chick-fil-A Shared Table program, an initiative that redirects surplus food from the company's outlets to local soup kitchens, shelters, food banks and nonprofits in need.

To mark this latest outpost, the company will donate $25,000 to Feeding America to support the local hunger reliefefforts of the Community Food Bank of New Jersey. Chick-fil-A also will honor "100 local heroes" making an impact in the Parsippany area by providing them with free entrées for a year, according to the statement.

Cop will captain the coop

Retired Prospect Park Police Chief Charlie Atie was named as the franchise owner. He prepared for the venture by working at several area Chick-fil-A locations, including at Ramsey. Family members will join him on the job.

The former chief retired from the Passaic County department in 2020 after more than 29 years of service. He's lived in New Jersey for four decades, he said in the company release.

“Chick-fil-A Parsippany will be an integral part of my family, and I look forward to welcoming our team members, guests and the Parsippany community as one of our own,” Atie said. “Great food brings people together, and I look forward to providing a space where our guests can foster meaningful connections."

Hours for new Parsippany Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A Parsippany will be open for pick-up, dine-in, drive-through and carry-out from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and drive-through until 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday. All locations are closed on Sunday. More information about the Parsippany location can be found on its Facebook and Instagram pages.

The company also announced its new Paramus restaurant, along Route 17 in Bergen County, will open on May 2 as well.

More: Penn Relays 2024: Parsippany Hills girls bring home wagon wheel trophy

Will they repeat Morris Plains madness?

In June 2019, passionate fans of Chick-fil-A began to arrive the night before the 7 a.m. scheduled opening in Morris Plains. "We got here at 10 p.m. last night," Lexie Glinbizzi of Randolph, who was there with friends including Rachel Tomaino of Randolph and Kim Sisto of East Hanover, said at the time. "The whole crew, we all came together."

Together, they could only come up with one reason to explain their behavior. "We love Chick-fil-A," Traino said.

Another early arrival that day, Andrew Hoffman of East Hanover, wore a Chick-fil-A cow mascot costume he bought on Amazon for Halloween.

"I took off work today," Hoffman said. "I got here at 10 to five, and I was hoping for maybe 100 people."

Topgolf, Empire Diner part of Route 46 revamp

The new Parsippany location is part of a wave of redevelopment along Route 46 in the center of Parsippany around Beverwyck and Baldwin roads. Outdated retail and commercial space at the Colony Plaza strip mall on Route 46 West was purchased in 2020 and demolished to clear the 3.2-acre property for Chick-fil-A.

Four more office buildings on the east side of the highway are currently being demolished. Dallas-based Topgolf plans to build a new location on that 10.5-acre site. Another business on that busy Route 46 commercial corridor, the Empire Diner, closed in 2023 and was sold to a developer. No specific plan to redevelop that property have been announced.

Marshall's and HomeGoods recently announced a move to the nearby Westmount Plaza shopping center, at the site of a former Kmart.

William Westhoven is a local reporter for DailyRecord.com. For unlimited access to the most important news from your local community, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: wwesthoven@dailyrecord.com

Twitter: @wwesthoven

This article originally appeared on Morristown Daily Record: Chick-fil-A Parsippany opening date, hours announced in Morris County