Chick-fil-A could add another location in Wilmington

Another Chick-fil-A might be on the way to Wilmington, with plans proposed for development in midtown.

The fast-food chain proposed plans to build at 604 and 608 Shipyard Boulevard, Wilmington, according to the Pre-Technical Review Committee submittal. The lot includes just over 2.4 acres.

The Pre-Technical Review Committee submittals for the new Chick-fil-A are expected to be reviewed by the city's Technical Review Committee on Thursday, Lauren Edwards with the city's communications office said in an email.

Currently, a retail strip mall is located on the property. The existing building would be demolished as part of the plans to construct the new development, according to the submittal. The property last sold for $274,000 in 2022, according to the city's development tracker.

The development would include a 5,397-square-foot building with 70 available seats, according to site plans submitted by Bohler Engineering in Raleigh. The development would also contain dual drive-thru lanes and 94 parking spaces, including 4 accessible spaces.

The two Shipyard Boulevard addresses are currently under the ownership of 604/608 Shipyard Boulevard RE LLC., according to the site plans. Brent Ediston of Pittsford, New York, is the proposed owner of the new drive-thru restaurant.

Six Chick-fil-A locations already exist within Wilmington. Two of these locations, one at Independence Mall and another at Hanover Center, are within less than five miles of the proposed new development. The other four are located at the intersection of Market Street and New Centre Drive, Monkey Junction, Porters Neck Road, and the University of North Carolina Wilmington campus.

In Brunswick County, Chick-fil-A also has a location in Leland and Shallotte.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: New Chick-fil-A planned for Wilmington, NC