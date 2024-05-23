A new Chick-fil-A is coming to New Castle County. Here's where

A new Chick-fil-A is coming to New Castle County.

Heck, it's almost coming to Wilmington — which remains without a Chick-fil-A.Signs and construction fencing are up for a new 5,400-square-foot "home of the original chicken sandwich" in front of the CubeSmart self-storage center at 4008 N. Dupont Highway, just north of Minquadale.

The site was previously home to a Comcast call center.

Signs and construction fencing signal a new Chick-fil-A location coming to 4008 N. Dupont Highway just south of Wilmington. The restaurant got its construction permits in March 2024. Typical Chick-fil-A locations require three to six months to build, after groundbreaking.

Chick-fil-A, which often announces its locations only days before opening date, did not respond to requests Wednesday to confirm the location. Neither did the site's developer, Annapolis-based Windrush Land Co.

But county documents show the Chick-fil-A has been in the works since at least December, on a site long ago approved for a fast-food tenant.

On its website, Windrush touts the incoming Chick-fil-A as an asset for self-storage businesses on the site.

Among other amenities cited by the D.C.-area developer for self-storage businesses? A lack of competitors. Touting a short supply of self-storage in the Wilmington area, Windrush says new competitors are also unlikely to arrive soon in a county burdened by a cumbersome land-use process.

"There is also an enormous barrier to entry as land use approvals in New Castle County can take upwards of 2.5 years," the website reads.

In any case, construction permits for the Chick-fil-A were issued in March, detailing a 5,400-square foot restaurant with a double drive-thru. The nearest Chick-fil-A is just 10 minutes south on Dupont Highway.

The location will be one of the closest locations to the city of Wilmington, alongside a newer location in Elsmere on Kirkwood Highway.

Though the Chick-fil-A will be a new construction, the wait may not be long once crews break ground.

Building a Chick-fil-A can take as little as three months, according to a video circulated a few years back by Chick-fil-A, touting new developments in construction technology.

Other Chick-fil-A locations in recent years have had projected construction times of anywhere between three and six months.

