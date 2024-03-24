Chick-fil-A is changing its chicken — what to know

(WJW) — Chick-fil-A announced its changing the chicken it serves at all of its restaurants this spring.

The plan is to switch up the requirements for the kind of chicken purchased from the current No Antibiotics Ever (NAE) to No Antibiotics Important To Human Medicine (NAIHM).

“NAE means no antibiotics of any kind were used in raising the animal. NAIHM restricts the use of those antibiotics that are important to human medicine and commonly used to treat people, and allows use of animal antibiotics only if the animal and those around it were to become sick,” the restaurant said in a statement.

They made clear that they continue to be dedicated to serving customers the highest quality food. An exact date for the change has not been announced.

