Chick-fil-A awards employee with a $25K scholarship to follow career path

Chick-fil-A awarded a local college student with a scholarship to help follow her career path in construction management.

“Joy Smith is a motivated self-starter at the Fort Mill Chick-fil-A in Baxter Village,” a spokesperson with the company said.

Smith is a student at Central Piedmont Community College who said she wants to work at a large construction firm after she gets her degree in construction management.

“I want to major in construction management,” she said Monday night after being presented with the scholarship. “I want to work my way up from bottom to top and own my own construction management company.”

Smith plans to use the $25,000 scholarship to transfer to West Carolina University to finish her degree.

