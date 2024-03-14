Chicharra Poetry Slam Festival taking place March 21-23

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A mass gathering of poets from across the nation will take place in Albuquerque for three days. Whether someone is Indigenous, part of the LGBTQ community, a recovering addict, or previously incarcerated, the Chicharra Poetry Slam Festival showcases poets from all backgrounds.

National Multiple Sclerosis Society raising awareness for people living with MS

The festival director says the festival is a way for marginalized groups to spill their guts on stage. Poets from around the nation will be competing for the coveted Chicarra trophy and a grand prize of $5,000. 70 contestants will compete next Thursday and by Sunday, four teams and four individuals will compete for the grand prize.

“Chicharra, for those who don’t know, is the Spanish word for Cicada…I like to think of this festival as being similar to the way that cicadas gather, right? They come from wherever they have been for the last seven or 14 years and they emerge suddenly all at once to gather to make this beautiful music and fill the trees with sound,” said Festival Director Zachary Kluckman.

The event runs from March 21-23.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.