Chicago woman searching for family in central Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Deanna Williams is a Chicago native with strong roots in North Little Rock but she said it’s been over 20 years since she was able to get in contact with any of her family members in Arkansas.

“There’s got to be an answer, there’s got to be somebody,” Williams said.

She said her grandfather Myrtie Williams died in 1975, after working several years on the railroad, and after losing contact with him and other relatives she’s wondering who else is still out there.

“It’s almost like you’re trapped in a box, you know like you can’t figure your way out of it,” Williams said.

Williams said her grandfather and other family members once lived in a house on Popular Street. The home has been demolished but was passed down through five generations.

“The last people we know that were in there according to the census were my uncle Sisal and my uncle Lewis,” Williams said.

She said it felt like she was at a dead end after the home was demolished, so she used Facebook groups to help, now she’s hoping after two decades that her son isn’t the last Williams.

“It’s kind of disheartening,” Williams said. “But to know that he isn’t, that would be one of the greatest things.”

