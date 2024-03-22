Chicago woman fatally shot in Orland Park was a mother of three, postal worker, family says

The family of a 28-year-old Chicago woman fatally shot in Orland Park Wednesday leaves behind three sons ages 10, 6 and 10 months, according to a GoFundMe page created by her family.

Mechellea Williams was found shot inside a car at 12:03 a.m. in the 170th block of Redbud Lane, Orland Park police said. Police did not respond to requests for comment on updates to the investigation Thursday.

An autopsy Thursday found Williams died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office, which ruled her death a homicide.

Williams, affectionately known as Precious to her family, was a postal worker, her family said.

“Mechellea embodied love, life, happiness and family,” the family wrote on the GoFundMe page.

The fundraising page’s goal is to raise $20,000 for funeral costs and providing care for her children. It had raised $3,461 as of Friday afternoon.

Branch 11 of the National Association of Letter Carriers shared news of her death, noting she was one of the union’s members. The union planned a balloon launch Saturday morning at the Fort Dearborn-Chestnut post office at 540 Dearborn St., in Chicago.

