Chicago woman charged with biting cop at Hammond Walmart

A Chicago woman was charged after allegedly biting a cop at a north Hammond Walmart who was trying to arrest her son for holding a hatchet during a large fight with loss prevention workers.

Yunis Pinto, 35, was charged Monday with battery with bodily injury to a public safety officer, a Level 5 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.

Court filings show she was arrested Monday. She is ordered held on a $30,000, or $3,000 cash surety bond.

Hammond Police responded around 3 p.m. April 27 to the Walmart, 1100 5th Avenue.

There, officers saw a “chaotic scene” with a “large crowd” where multiple people were fighting with an off-duty Indiana State Trooper and the store’s loss prevention employees, who are tasked with preventing shoplifting.

Some officers were already there, breaking up the fight.

As one officer took a “hatchet” from Pinto’s son, 17, and put it up on a shelf, she allegedly wrapped her arms around the boy to stop his arrest. Pinto bit a police officer in the arm who tried to pull her off him.

The officer kneed her in the stomach, then arrested her.

A court date has not yet been set.

