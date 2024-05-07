Chicago woman charged after allegedly having sex with ex-boyfriend’s teen son

A Chicago woman is facing charges after allegedly having sex with her ex-boyfriend’s 15-year-old son, then sending him nude photos, documents allege.

Estefany Sierra Rios, 27, was charged Friday with three counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and one count of dissemination of matter harmful to minors.

She is not in custody. Her bail is set at $35,000, or $3,500 cash surety.

Hobart Police responded around 8 p.m. April 30 when the boy’s father called the cops after he went through the boy’s cell phone.

He found “inappropriate sexual” texts and Snapchat messages. He found a text thread where she used a fake name and sent nude pictures to the teen, charges allege.

The boy told his dad that he felt pressured to message her. They had unprotected sex in October or November, the teen said. The father was worried the boy was exposed to a sexually transmitted disease.

Rios lived with him for about three months, until February, charges state.

The boy said they continued to message after Rios moved out, saying they “missed each other”. She told police they were in “love,” according to a Hobart Police Facebook post.

She sent 4-5 nude pictures on Snapchat, the affidavit states. If he told anyone, Rios threatened to call the Indiana Department of Child Services and say his dad was abusing him.

