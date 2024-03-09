Chicago woman accused in West Side carjacking facing felony charge

CHICAGO — A woman accused of carjacking a man on the city’s West Side is now facing a felony charge.

Authorities say 18-year-old Litzy Rodriguez, an East Side resident, has been charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking and one felony count of cannabis possession.

Officers say the charge stems from the woman’s alleged role in a carjacking that unfolded on the city’s West Side on Tuesday night.

Read more: Latest Chicago news headline

According to Chicago police, Rodriguez was allegedly one of the people who carjacked the 39-year-old man in the 1800 block of North Austin Avenue, in Galewood, just before 10:30 p.m.

18-year-old Litzy Rodriguez has been charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking in connection with a carjacking that unfolded on the city's West Side on Tuesday night.

Officers quickly located Rodriguez less than half a mile from where the alleged carjacking occurred and took her into custody about 10 minutes after the incident.

LATEST CASES: Missing people in Chicagoland

Rodriguez appeared in court on Thursday for a detention hearing.

Police have not provided a description of the other individuals who are believed to have been involved and it is unclear if any other arrests have been made.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.