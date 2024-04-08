Chicago witnesses partial solar eclipse
Chicago may not have gotten totality, but thousands flocked to the Adler, the lakefront, and just the streets and parks to see Monday's solar eclipse.
In the U.S., the sun will be fully obscured for a few minutes in 15 states from Texas to Maine, but the eclipse will be at least partially visible — weather permitting — in 49 states.
Tesla stock jumped in Monday trading as investors bought into CEO Elon Musk’s latest proclamation that Tesla would unveil its long-awaited robotaxi on Aug. 8.
Investors regrouped for a packed week with a fresh inflation data test for rate-cut views and the start of first quarter earnings season.
Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. is expected to miss six to eight weeks due to a hip flexor strain. He suffered the injury while running the bases against the Royals.
Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes have now broken the all-time viewership record in three straight games.
The United States Department of Commerce Monday proposed investing as much as $6.6 billion to fund a third Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) fab in Arizona. The funding would arrive by way of the CHIPS and Science Act, in a bid to foster more domestic semiconductor production. The move represents a broader push to bring more manufacturing to the U.S., but unspoken in the fanfare around today’s announcement is the potential escalation of tensions with China.
Nintendo just shut down the online servers for both the Wii U and 3DS. Games like the original Mario Kart 8 and Splatoon are no longer playable online.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss pandemic of pitchers getting injured following the news of Spencer Strider and Shane Bieber, as well as recapping the weekend in baseball and the Marlins set to split with Skip Schumaker in 2025.
