Chicago weather: Snow, and rain mix expected to continue through Thursday

People in central and northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana awoke to a weather mix of snow and rain Wednesday which is expected to continue throughout Thursday.

National Weather Service officials expect the mix to continue throughout the day, making areas slick and visibility challenged on elevated and untreated roads.

Current conditions at both Chicago’s airports are light snow, fog and mist at 34 degrees.

Conditions are expected to remain steady throughout Thursday and eventually officials expect sunny clear conditions to brighten up the area with a high temperature in the low 40s.

Northwest winds are at between 10 to 15 mph, possibly bring gust up to 40 mph in portions of the area.