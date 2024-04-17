Chicago weather: Scattered showers possible, with cooler temps and gusty winds

Parts of Chicago could see scattered thunderstorms Wednesday morning, with gusty winds and small hail, according to weather officials.

The National Weather Service forecast scattered showers and thunderstorms in Chicago before 11 a.m., with a slight chance of rain until 3 p.m. They also warned of steep waves in Lake Michigan from Winthrop Harbor to Michigan City due to wind gusts.

Kevin Doom, a meteorologist with the weather service in Romeoville, said by 9 a.m. the chance of thunderstorms was minimal in the city, and that the storms had moved east. Temperatures will be cooler Wednesday than the past couple days, hovering around the upper 60s with wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour, he said.

Thunderstorms are expected to continue Wednesday morning in Northwest Indiana, he said.

“A couple of storms are getting a little feisty, but nothing severe on the scope,” he said.

Weather officials expect more rain on Thursday, with drier conditions and cooler temperatures predicted this weekend.

